New treatment facility at Royal Hospital

March 13 – The Ministry of Health has launched the Compressed Oxygen Treatment that can help cure low blood oxygen due to blockage of vessels and carbon monoxide toxicity among others. To be soon officially inaugurated at the Royal Hospital, the total cost of the project spread over an area of 851 sqm is RO2.3 million. The facilities include the rooms for medical records, computer, inspection rooms. Separate diagnostic and treatment rooms and a store are the other facilities.

