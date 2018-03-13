LATEST NEWS Local Main 

New treatment facility at Royal Hospital

Oman Observer ,

March 13 – The Ministry of Health has launched the Compressed Oxygen Treatment that can help cure low blood oxygen due to blockage of vessels and carbon monoxide toxicity among others. To be soon officially inaugurated at the Royal Hospital, the total cost of the project spread over an area of 851 sqm is RO2.3 million. The facilities include the rooms for medical records, computer, inspection rooms. Separate diagnostic and treatment rooms and a store are the other facilities.

 

 

 

Share Button

You May Also Like

Sultanate at Dubai investment forum

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate at Dubai investment forum

‘Glorious November Around the World’

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘Glorious November Around the World’

Watch your virtual steps

Oman Observer Comments Off on Watch your virtual steps