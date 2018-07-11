New Taqah police station to be opened on Monday

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will open new Taqah Police Station in Dhofar on Monday. The opening ceremony will be held under the auspices of Shaikh Salem bin Mustahil al Maashani, Adviser to the Diwan of the Royal Court, in the presence of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, members of the State Council, members of Majlis Ash’shura, senior officers of the Royal Oman Police, military and security services, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

