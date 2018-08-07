New stage but familiar cast for Tottenham

LONDON: Off the pitch the furniture at Tottenham Hotspur will have a shiny new look but on it there will be familiarity as the London club begin a fifth season under Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

After a season lodging at Wembley, Spurs return to their home since 1899 where a new £850 million ($1.1 billion) stadium has risen on the site of their White Hart Lane ground.

The 62,000-seater — the biggest club arena in London — will be a stunning backdrop as they try to build on the progress which made them a fixture in the Premier League top four.

Last season’s third-place finish followed a runners-up spot and another third — an impressive sequence considering the club’s net spend was dwarfed by the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal in the same period.

Once again Tottenham have been conspicuous by their absence in the transfer market in the build-up to the new campaign.

They had failed to add any new faces despite Pochettino at the end of last season suggesting the club’s hierarchy needed to “be brave and take risks” in order to compete for silverware.

Either chairman Daniel Levy has something up his sleeve late in the transfer window, as has been the case in previous seasons, or Pochettino’s plea has fallen on deaf ears. — Reuters

