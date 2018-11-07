Local 

New ROP headquarters in Al Wusta opens

Oman Observer

HAIMA: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) celebrated the inauguration of new headquarters in Al Wusta Governorate and passing out parade of new police officers in Haima on on Wednesday. The HQ was inaugurated by Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television, in the presence of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector-General of Police and Customs, senior officers, shaikhs, and citizens. Dr Harrasi inspected the guard of honour and took salute from the the new batch of officers. Dr Harrasi awarded the top performing officers after the parade.

Then, the graduates chanted the ROP Anthem and proclaimed thrice Long Live His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander. The ROP music band presented various compositions. Dr Harrasi accompanied by Lt Gen Al Shraiqi unveiled the commemorative plaque marking the inauguration of the building. The headquarters consists of multipurpose halls, a centre for emergency management, forensic lab and offices for passports, civil ID cards, and criminal investigations. It also has facilities for training, sports, and quarters for police officials. — ONA

