New regulation for driver’s license renewal in Oman

Muscat, April 4 – As part of simplifying services provided to citizens and residents in the Sultanate, Royal Oman Police (ROP) said motorists in Oman need not to submit photographs for renewal or replacement of driving license.

The ROP has recently updated a new system for recalling personal photos online from the General Directorate of Civil Status. Meanwhile, the ROP clarified that white background photos must be provided while filling a new driver’s license form or replacing a foreign license.

