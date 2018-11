MUSCAT: Maj Gen Khalifa bin Abdullah al Junaibi, Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO), handed over at the RGO Command on Thursday awards to top new recruits and certificates to the graduates.

Maj Gen Al Junaibi and the attendees viewed a documentary on stages of training.

The ceremony was attended by RGO senior officers, commissioned, non-commissioned officers and personnel. — ONA

