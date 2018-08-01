Local 

NEW POLICE STATION IN THAMRAIT

Oman Observer

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will celebrate the opening of Thamrait Police Station in the Governorate of Dhofar on August 5, Sunday. The opening ceremony of the police station will be held under the patronage of Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, officials, senior officers of ROP and other security and military units. The opening of the police station comes within the ROP’s strategy to promote its services and to facilitate procedures for citizens and residents. — ONA

