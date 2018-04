NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of the Class 12 economics question paper leak, the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has set up a seven-member committee to examine the board’s examination process. The committee constituted on Tuesday and headed by former HRD secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi will examine the conduct of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations by the CBSE in order to prevent leak of question papers.

Like this: Like Loading...