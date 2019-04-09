New Kazakhstan president calls snap elections for June

Nur-Sultan: Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday called a snap election for June as the Central Asian nation seeks a new leader following the shock resignation of its longtime ruler.

Nursultan Nazarbayev, the only leader an independent Kazakhstan had ever known, announced suddenly last month that he was stepping down after nearly three decades in office.

Nazarbayev, who retained significant powers following his resignation, named Tokayev to replace him for the remainder of his term due to finish next year.

Tokayev said the presidential election would be held on June 9 instead.

In a televised address to the nation, Tokayev said he had consulted with Nazarbayev —known as “Elbasy” or “Leader of the Nation” in Kazakh — and other top officials before making the decision.

“We must continue to work on the implementation of the strategy of Elbasy,” Tokayev said.

“This can be done only by the direct expression of the will of the people… As the acting head of state I guarantee that the elections will be held honestly, openly and fairly.”

Tokayev did not immediately say whether he would run though most analysts have tipped him to succeed Nazarbayev, at least in the short-term. “I don’t think there is much doubt it will be him,” independent political analyst Aidos Sarym said.

Sarym described Tokayev’s decision to call the election as a move to ensure calm and stability in the country of 18 million people following Nazarbayev’s surprise resignation.

“This was important for investors, both foreign and local. Business has been bothered by all the uncertainty,” Sarym said.

Other reasons are to reassure neighbouring countries and stabilise the state apparatus, he said.

With all this taken into account, the leadership had “little choice” but to move towards a snap election, Sarym said. Nazarbayev’s daughter and speaker of Kazakh senate, 55-year-old Dariga Nazarbayeva, who has been widely tipped as a possible successor to her father, on Tuesday reportedly ruled out running. — AFP

