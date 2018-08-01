New issue of Jund Oman released

MUSCAT: The new and special issue of Jund Oman magazine was released on Wednesday. The new issue included a number of comprehensive coverage, military events, press reports and various articles. The new issue included speeches made by the Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), SAF Corps Commanders, Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman and Commandant of the National Defence College on the Blessed Renaissance Day.

The new issue also tackled several important topics, including the Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs attending the Farnborough International Airshow 2018 and holding an official talks session in the United Kingdom, the National Defence College celebrating the graduation of the fifth national defence batch, and the National Defence College carrying out the strategic exercise (Decision-Making 5), among other topics and events. — ONA