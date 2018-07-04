Muscat: Oman Airports will start to charge fees for some of the luggage handled manually at Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport by July 15. The decision has been made in order to reduce the number of luggage which is not possible handled through luggage handling devices due to its size, weight or type that may be damaged or lost during operation handling.

The company confirmed that the fees came from the number of luggage that requires special handling procedures. due to size, weight, shape and packaging quality, which scanners may not be read electronically.

Additionally to that, there are some of luggage will be excluded from charge such as strollers, wheelchairs or certain types of special luggage according to the airline facilities they offer

As features for its passengers such as golf bags and others. –ONA