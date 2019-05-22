New fast track system to settle labour cases

MUSCAT, MAY 22 – A first-of-its-kind system to expedite settlement of cases relating to labour disputes has been set up in Oman. According to the Ministry of Manpower, a dedicated committee with legislative powers will now deal with the complaints of employees without being referred to the court. A cooperation document in this regard was signed on Wednesday between Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Minister of Justice, and Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower.

“The initiative reflects the keenness of the Ministries of Justice and Manpower to facilitate the speedy and effective settlement of labour disputes,” said a statement from the Ministry of Manpower.

The pilot fast track scheme, which is the first in the region, has a Reconciliation Committee that will hear and settle the complaints of employees — both nationals and expatriates — referred by the Manpower Ministry.

“The committee will not only free up the departments concerned from dealing with the large number of labour disputes that reach the ministry, but also expedite the

cases with suitable solutions”, the statement added.

The committee was established in accordance with a Royal Decree.

Earlier, talking to the Observer on the sidelines of a labour conference, Nabhan al Battashi, Chairman of the General Federation of Oman Trade Unions, had said that establishment of a fully dedicated system could reduce the number of months or years required in settling the cases.

“We want to minimise the time. The new court, once starts functioning, is expected to take a maximum period of one or two months to settle a case,” he said.

At present, both national and expatriate workforce need to wait for a longer period of time to get a verdict pronounced in cases involving labour issues.

The committee is expected to deal with all labour violations, including termination, non-payment of wages or their delay and disputes relating to holidays.

The statement from the ministry said that the system, in the first phase, is introduced in Muscat.

“On its success, it will be expanded to all governorates across the country,” the statement said.

