New commercial, residential project launched in Al Mawaleh

The Orchid Al Mawaleh Residential and Commercial Project was officially launched, and Rezone Real Estate Co was appointed as the exclusive distributor of Orchid Al Mawaleh Project including residential and commercial units available for holding by Omanis and it will be ready in 2020.

The project, located in a vital district in Al Mawaleh, includes nearly 30 units of various sizes with distinguished designs that focused on using the areas and arranging the utilities in each unit, making them meet with the searchers for suitable residence. The building design availed wide corridors and multi elevators to ensure the ease for residents.

Nabil bin Abdulmoneim Suleiman, the CEO of Rezone Real Estates Co, the project executive distributor said, “Orchid Al Mawaleh Project is the second project with the Orchid brand. The company has already distributed Orchid Al Athaiba Project during 2018 which shall be delivered during the coming months. He points out that the new project Orchid Al Mawaleh includes residential units of various areas in addition to commercial units serving the inhabitants and the residents of the surrounding area.”

He explained that Rezone Real Estate Co is going to market and manage the project and that Orchid Al Mawaleh ensured contemporary designs and integration in services ensuring provision of a unique contemporary lifestyle, highlighting that Orchid is considered one of the brands that has wide reputation in the real estate market.

Nabil Abdulmoneim stressed that the real estate market in the Sultanate is still have the capacity for new projects that comply with the aims of those seeking modern residences that meet the requirements of the modern life or those wishing to invest in the real estate sector.

