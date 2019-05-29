New centre for disabled children in Ibri

Shaikh Mohammed bin Saayid al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, on Tuesday issued a decision establishing Al Wafa Center for Rehabilitation of Disabled Children in Maqniyat in the Wilayat of Ibri. The center was established as the town of Maqniyat is 80 Kilometers far from al-Wafa Center for Rehabilitation of Disabled Children in the Wilayat of Ibri. The Center is specialised in providing social and psychological rehabilitation services, rehabilitation programmes to improve the mobility, functional, and speech abilities from an early age, in addition to providing programs for the development of academic, knowledge, cognitive, and life skills, as well as preparing the person with disabilities to join educational, training and rehabilitation institutions according to his abilities and skills. — ONA

Related