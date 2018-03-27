New batch of 25 Omani recruits undergo structured training at SBG

For a customer-focused organisation like Saud Bahwan Group (SBG), parts distribution forms a critical element of operations. Having invested extensively in establishing a nationwide network, SBG’s parts facilities today dot the Sultanate. The Group manages its vast, nationwide network with state-of-the-art equipment and trained professionals. At the core of these operations is SBG’s ultra-modern Toyota Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) and a highly skilled and trained team of staff. Equipped with latest tools and equipment, the PDC is spread over 60,000 sq metres and operates in accordance with advanced Toyota specifications and processes.

Recently, Saud Bahwan Group (SBG) Parts Distribution Centre recruited a fresh batch of 25 Omani nationals to further augment their dedicated team of highly skilled National staff. In order to arm the new recruits with key skills and techniques, SBG is conducting a custom-made Warehouse Training Programme.

The Warehouse Training Programme has a range of modules that cover all aspects related to the development of skills of national staff in various roles at the warehouse. The training encompasses of classroom sessions to enhance their overall skills which includes personal development skills, functional skills, written and spoken English communication skills and extensive on-the-job training in the warehouse.

According to the group spokesperson, “In an effort to facilitate learning & sharing of knowledge for the benefit of our Omani colleagues, we have been periodically conducting training programmes over the years. A significant number of Omanis have benefited from these programmes that are designed to bring our National employees at par with the latest SOPs and Best Practices followed around the world. Its more than just academic knowledge, the students are encouraged to inculcate latent talents & build confidence in their abilities — gaining life skills.”

The diverse aspects of warehousing operations include Warehouse Management System, Best Practices, Warehouse Layout, Equipment including Hardware & Software and Supply Chain Management. The PDC team also conducts classroom sessions that cover Toyota’s 7-storage Principles, Receiving & Despatch operations, Floor Operations (in each area of activity). The team also apprises students about critical Safety Procedures that are strictly followed.

Utilising the latest computer and communication technology, the Saud Bahwan Group Toyota Parts Distribution Centre uses custom-built software to ensure global standards of service while maintaining lean and highly efficient operations.

These include the use of electronic catalogues, extensive networks and & satellite links to principals, amongst others. Toyota Motor Corporation has showered acclaim for SBG’s outstanding performance year after year.

Under the direct supervision of Mohammed Saud Bahwan, Chairman, the Group’s top priority has always been to make a meaningful contribution to the vital national priority of Omanisation.

