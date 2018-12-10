New aluminium composite plant to support ICV generation

Oman’s first aluminium composite panel manufacturing plant was inaugurated at Misfah Industrial Area on the outskirts of Muscat at the weekend.

The manufacturing unit is the latest diversification of the Mohammed Riaz & Partners group, a leading building materials company that has already diversified into retail with its Home Mart International Chain of Malls and food with its Salaam foods division.

His Highness Sayyid Muhana bin Asaad al Said was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Also in attendance were HH Sayyid Fahad bin Diyab al Said, HH Sayyid Azaan bin Qais al Said, Pakistani Ambassador Ali Javed, Indonesian Ambassador Musthofa Taufik Abdul Latif, Malaysian Ambassador Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany, South African Ambassador Manabile Shogole.

Faiz Mohammed Riaz, Managing Director, began the ceremony by paying homage to his forefathers and his grandfather Mohammed Ibrahim Haji, whose lifelong dream it was to manufacture aluminium products. Faiz also touched upon His Majesty the Sultan’s vision and the importance of ‘In Country Value’ creation by having products manufactured in Oman and keeping the ‘Made in Oman’ flag flying high.

Alu-Panel’s Product Specialist Tenzin Tsarong then gave an overview of ACP within the market place and its advent some 40 years ago, known then as sandwich panels, because it is made up of two aluminium sheets on either side that are bonded together in a non-aluminium core. He highlighted how the launch of the ACP factory in Oman is a testament to the growth and usage of smarter materials in the marketplace that are aesthetically simple yet elegant, solid yet light in weight and have longer longevity. He gave examples of famous structures using ACP materials such as Spaceship Earth (Florida), VanDusen Botanical Garden (Canada), Loreal building (Paris) and so forth.

Tenzin then introduced the fire team to give a demonstration of firing one of their sheets with a flame gun to showcase the fire resistant capability of the sheets. Alu-Panel’s vision, he said, is to keep Omani families safe.