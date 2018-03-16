New airport to receive passengers from 3pm

March 15 – The new terminal building of the Muscat Airport will receive passengers from 3pm on March 20, said a statement from the authorities.

The first flight arriving at the new airport will be at 5.3o pom and the first departing flight from the new terminal will be at 6.50pm.

The statement added, “The last departure from the existing airport terminal will be at 2.45pm after which the airport will be closed.”

There will be flights between these times to allow the stakeholders to relocate to the new airport swiftly and efficiently.

