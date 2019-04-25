New 41 km stretch of Adam-Thumrait dual road opens

Muscat— The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) opened on Thursday a 41 km long stretch of Adam-Thunrait dual carriageway project for traffic. It includes two interchanges,the first is near AlQa’aa and AlRaki in Adam, while the second one is near Al Zahia and Al Kawther in Adam. Additional 180km is expected to be opened before Fall season 2019.

This came following an inspection visit by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, accompanied by Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, MoTC’s Undersecretary, Al Dakhiliyah’s Governor and some specialists at the ministry.

The ministry has also finalized tender documents for the remaining parts of the Adam-Thumrait road project, which is a 400 km long stretch from Haima to Thamrait. The bids have been already referred to Tender Board in order to be flaoted in public tenders for implementation.