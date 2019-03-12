Need more laws to curb marine pollution

Muscat, March 12 – The State Council Bureau meeting on Tuesday chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, discussed the report of the Committee of Culture, Information and Tourism on the role of Omani drama in the community-theatre model. It discussed two proposals submitted by Dr Ahmed Ali Mohammed al Mashiki, Head of the Committee and Salim Ismail bin Suwaid, Rapporteur of the Committee.

The Bureau reviewed the proposal of the Social Committee on the “Revision of the Marine Pollution Control Act promulgated by Royal Decree No 23/74’’. In this regard, the Bureau hosted Dr Hamad bin Sulaiman al Salmi, Head of the Social Committee, who explained that the proposal is connected to the significant developments that have gained momentum over the last four decades in all areas of life, including in the field of security and environmental safety. This necessitates keeping up with domestic legislation related to these developments, and adopt appropriate legislative measures to contain the environmental pollution.

He noted that the proposal aimed at revising the articles of the Marine Pollution Control Act promulgated by Royal Decree No (34/74) in comparison with the articles of the Environmental Protection Act promulgated by Royal Decree No (114/2001).

It also aims to benefit from international and national efforts and updates in the laws relating to marine pollution to reformulate and amend the articles of this Act and make appropriate recommendations and proposals that contribute to the strengthening of marine pollution control.

The Bureau noted the report on the follow-up of the implementation of the decisions taken at the previous Bureau meeting and the activities of the committees for the period between the previous Bureau meeting and the present meeting as well as the topics submitted by the Secretariat General Assistance for Information and Research Centre.

