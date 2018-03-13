NDC seminar on innovation in govt ends

MUSCAT: The National Defence College (NDC) concluded on Tuesday a seminar on innovation in government work.

The results, initiatives and recommendations reached by the participants in the fifth batch of the college were reviewed with consultants and experts from the public and private sectors and entrepreneurs by using various ways in the seminar which began on March 4, including brainstorming, dialogue and persuasion skills.

The closing ceremony was attended by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary General, at the Ministry of Defence, in the presence of Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Quttan, NDC Commandant, a number of under-secretaries, members of the State Council, Majlis Ash’shura, senior military and security officers, a number of public and private sector employees and a gathering of invitees, as well as the attendance of the strategic instructors of the National Defence College and participants in the fifth session. The Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence viewed a presentation about the activities, initiatives and activities of the seminar.

A number of 5th batch participants presented the final recommendations and innovative solutions that they reached through the analysis and meaningful discussion, which came out with feasible solutions on the ground.

— ONA

