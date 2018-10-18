NDC Commandant at war games site

MUSCAT: The National Defence College (NDC) Commandant visited Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3) main command. The visit included the Exercise Control, the Joint Command and the Media Centre.

Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (Exercise Director), welcomed Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, Commandant of the NDC, the Steering Board and the participants of the 6th National Defence Course. They were briefed on the exercise, the sectors taking part in the planning stages, the duties of the cells, the implementation plans and the joint military work with the British Royal Armed Forces.

NDC Commandant and the Steering Board visited the Joint Command and were briefed by Brigadier Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi, Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning (Senior Staff Officer at the Joint Command), on the roles and responsibilities of the joint command cells.

They also visited the Media Centre and reviewed its departments, as well as the role they play in documenting the exercise events. — ONA