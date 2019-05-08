NCSI receives Ithraa delegation

MUSCAT: The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) on Wednesday received a delegation from Public Authority for Investment Promotion & Export Development (Ithraa) within the framework of strengthening cooperation between the centre and the Export Development.

During the meeting, they discussed means of cooperation between the Centre and Ithraa in obtaining data and statistics from the centre especially in the field of investment and export development. The centre is the main source of statistics and data in all sectors in the Sultanate and highlights plans and directions of sustainable development.

Dr Khalifa bin Abdullah al Barwani, Executive Chairman of the National Centre for Statistics and Information, briefed the delegation.

The visitors accessed the information provided by the centre, especially with regard to the international trade of the Sultanate. He pointed out that the portal provides detailed statistical data related to the external trade of the Sultanate in terms of imports, exports, re-exports, commodity data and various customs outlets as well as trade exchange data with other countries. The delegation of Public Authority for Investment Promotion & Export Development (Ithraa) also expressed hope to use the Centre’s expertise in the area of information and statistics, and that the Centre plays a key role in providing statistical information. — ONA

