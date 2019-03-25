NBC, Riyada hold expo for 38 SMEs

An Incubation Exhibition was organised yesterday by the National Business Centre (NBC), which is part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), in cooperation with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada). The event was inaugurated by Ahmed bin Hassan al Dheeb, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

On the occasion, NBC launched the first edition of its Mentorship Programme designed to develop the skills of incubated SMEs in NBC and Riyada. The exhibition, which was held at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), showcased business opportunities for SMEs. It encouraged SMEs to target procurement officials and decision makers of public and private bodies.

The event featured 38 SMEs representing currently incubated companies in NBC and Riyada and those that graduated from the two incubators, in addition to companies that graduated from other programmes managed by NBC. The participating companies are specialised in consultancy and training, security and safety services, ICT and innovation, jewellery, tourism and medical products.

