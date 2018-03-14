NBC incubates three local firms

National Business Centre (NBC), which pertains to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), has signed incubation pacts with three local firms. The first pact was signed with Tawkeed Company, which was established in 2017 to be one of the first local expertise houses in the field of quality infrastructure.

Tawkeed is emphasising on activities that play a role in enhancing and developing the entire institutional framework. Moreover, Tawkeed emphasises on the localisation of knowledge and development of cadres that will eventually enhance and advance the quality of infrastructure in the Sultanate to serve sustainable development in general and economic development in particular.

The second pact was signed with Wasla Training, ‏which is specialised in offering workshops on various topics including workshops on fun electronics for children, electronics and scientific projects, electronics and agriculture, alternative energy, air-conditioning maintenance, first aid, among other areas.

The third pact was signed with Thekrayat London to be incubated in Riyada incubator. Thekrayat London is a company that aims at raising the level of English language among students, employees and workforce in the public and private sectors. The company also coordinates various courses in English and IELTS in Britain.

It should be noted that the National Business Centre is an initiative launched by PEIE at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) to offer promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures. The centre offers a premier platform for Omani entrepreneurs by providing business development support and guidance, training and mentoring, access to markets and industry experts, and state-of-the-art and fully equipped office space, meeting rooms and presentation facilities.

Share on: WhatsApp