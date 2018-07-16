NBC event highlights investment opportunities in Sandan City

MUSCAT, JULY 16 – The National Business Centre (NBC), which falls under the umbrella of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), organised yesterday a Mashura event which consists of a series of workshops focusing on providing specialised business consultancy for the incubated companies. Held at Riyada incubator, Mashura event highlighted available investment opportunities in Sandan City. Briefing the entrepreneurs on these opportunities, Sultan al Kindi, head of community affairs at Sandan Development, said that Sandan City is designed according to international standards to be the first integrated city for light industries in the Sultanate.

“Sandan City is a result of a vision that aims to benefit from sustainable property development to meet the needs of businesses and consumers, as well as to provide freehold opportunities in various stages of development,” Al Kindi pointed out. Sandan City is located between Muscat and South Al Batinah governorates. The planning of Sandan City embodies a collaborative effort between a pool of skilled people, consultants, business leaders and trade and industry experts in Oman.

The city offers a number of quality service outlets that includes vehicle showrooms and workshops, offices, warehouses, business and residential units with flexible freehold system. Al Kindi elaborated that the total built up area in the city stands at 320,000 sqm and includes 47 showrooms that can accommodate more than 1,200 cars. Moreover, the city targets several segments including cars and vehicles, building materials, warehouses, food related segment, and services sector.