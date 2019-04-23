National University holds career fair

MUSCAT: The 21st edition of the National University (NU) Career Fair 2019 opened on Tuesday at National University of Since and Technology at the College of Engineering — Al hail under the auspices of DR Darwish bin Saif al Muharbi, Under-Secretary for Administrative & Financial Affairs, Ministry of Health. The objective of the fair is to provide an interaction opportunity between academia and industries in facilitating jobs and training venues to NU graduates. The Career fair also helps the participating institutions to expedite their Omanisation plans through direct contact with more than 400 graduates with variety in educational backgrounds.

The fair is open to the graduates and students of NU, and the public from 9 am to 4.30 pm till April 24. The fair is accompanied by presentations on employment prospects for medical, engineering and pharmacy students in Oman. Interviews with final year students, exhibition of student projects and Identification of short-term placements for engineering/pharmacy students during June, July and August to help students in order to gain valuable work experience. The annual Careers Fair at NU is meant to strengthen the relationship between the university and different employment sectors in the local market. On the other hand, it introduces NU’s various academic programmes to the participating organisations and find direct contact between NU students, graduates and employers from different sectors.

Related