National spraying campaign for fighting palm pest begins

WADI BANK KHALID: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, represented by the Directorate of Agricultural Development, on Sunday began the national spraying campaign for fighting red palm weevil in Wadi Bani Khalid in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

The campaign is aimed at eradicating red palm weevil as part of the ministry’s efforts to preserve and protect agricultural production.

The ministry issued a warning to citizens and farmers to avoid direct exposure to the pesticide due to its hazardous effect on humans.

— ONA

Like this: Like Loading...