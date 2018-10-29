National Open capoeira tournament concludes

Muscat, Oct 29 – The National Open capoeira tournament 2018 concluded in Muscat on Sunday with participation of many capoeiristas students from all categories. Engineer Khalfan bin Saleh al Naabi, Member of the State Council, was the chief guest in presence of top dignitaries in the final ceremony held at the Bait al Zubair theatre in Muscat. The chief guest distributed the awards and certificates to the graduates. The three days’ tournament was held on occasion of Omani capoeiristas celebrating their 10th anniversary of capoeira in Oman as the sport was introduced in the country in 2009.

The final ceremony commenced with a visual presentation that included the history of capoeira sports in the Sultanate. Also, it contained some of the main regional and international tournaments held in the Sultanate in the last years. “Capoeira is one of the sports that mix the music and fighting spirit leap. Capoeirista recognise the role of music to raise up the level of enthusiasm, stimulate motivation and sharpening energies. The history of sport is since 600 years. We are working in the Sultanate to develop the sport and provide a convenient platform to whom would like to exercise capoeira,” capoeirista Mahomood al Oraimi, chairman of organising committee, said. The National Open capoeira tournament 2018 was held from October 26 to 28.

On the first day, the capoeiristas students trained in different exercises while in the second day all the participants attended a lecture on the history of capoeira and training in first aid kit. Also, the capoeiristas students changed their belts. On the last day, the organising committee prepared a final show that reflected the technical sides of the participants.

Adil Al Balushi