National Museum Hosts Hermitage Day Activities

Muscat: The National Museum is currently hosting a series of cultural events, entitled “The Hermitage Day”.

The program includes several events: namely an Arabic lecture entitled “Secrets of Oriental Collections in the Hermitage Museum” by Prof. Mikhail Piotrowski, Director of Hermitage, and two workshops on preservation and conservation. The event culminated in the inauguration of an exhibition of Russian national treasures, including a curved sword presented by Empress Catherine II to Count Alexei Grigoryevich Orlov, a large cigarette case with the image of Catherine the Great, a Spanish-Moroccan porcelain vase with a medal of a double-headed eagle and inscriptions in Arabic. The exhibition will continue until 10 May 2019.

It should be noted that an agreement was signed between the two museums in the field of training and rehabilitation of the staff of the National Museum in Russia. The Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, is one of the largest museums in the world, with more than three million masterpieces. It was founded in 1764 and is therefore one of the oldest museums in the world. Today the museum has international branches in the cities of Amsterdam and Venice, and is one of the most important tourist attractions in Russia.

