National museum adds new attractions

The National Museum has added rocks dating back 2,000 years which were brought by the Czech-Italian mission from Duqm. Installation of the stones was completed on Saturday and they are now available for the visitors of the museum. The three stones represent flat perpendicular rock formations that were usually placed on the edges of streams or aligning trade routes. They are also connected to big circular fire pits dating to the Iron Age (around 200-44 BC). Some archaeologists believe that these rock formations represented special places where some unknown rituals were performed. — ONA