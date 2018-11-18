National Day fever grips Oman

Muscat: The citizens and residents across Oman are celebrating the country’s 48th National Day with several private and public sector establishments and the ministries highlighting the achievements the past 48 years are since the first day of the Blessed Renaissance.

All public and private schools in Oman have been decorated with Oman flags with schools and the staff taking part in special programmes that include recital of patriotic songs and cutting of the cake.

Many establishments are also honoring its long-serving employees on the occasion while shopping centres, telecom operators and national airlines have joined the celebrations offering flash sales and discounts.