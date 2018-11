MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health, represented by the Fellowship Fund, in collaboration with the Blood Donation Services Department, on Thursday held a press conference on the national blood donation initiative under the theme “Your Blood is a Life for the Other.” The initiative will be launched on November 28.

The initiative aims to involve community members, promote partnership among the public, military and administrative sectors and the private sector, as well as encourage blood donation to save lives.

A main committee was formed to implement this blood donation drive at the national level.

Khalid bin Abdullah al Mandhari, Director General of Administrative Affairs and Head of the Committee, chaired the press conference.

Al Mandhari highlighted the importance of this initiative as blood donation is a humanitarian act that helps to save lives.

The initiative helps to keep the medical services system ready to meet critical and emergency cases. It also educates and prepares the community for such cases.

Al Mandhari added that the Fellowship Fund seeks to register the Sultanate in the Guinness World Records by recording the highest number of blood donors within eight hours in connection with the

Sultanate’s celebrations of the 48th Glorious National Day. — ONA

Related