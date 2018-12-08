National Bank of Oman celebrates Oman’s 48-year journey

MUSCAT: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) celebrated Oman’s 48 years of prosperity and peace. In a show of gratitude and appreciation, a special event was hosted for valued Sadara Privileged Banking, Corporate and Business Banking, Muzn Islamic Banking, and Government clients under the auspices of Tahir bin Salim bin Abdullah al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO).

Oman’s success has been attributed to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, who has ensured a brighter future for the country by supporting progress and promoting peace. By the same token, NBO has wholeheartedly embraced His Majesty’s vision of excellence and harmonised innovation with tradition, and has continuously delivered superior customer experiences and value-added services while improving operational efficiency.

“On this special occasion, I feel an immense sense of pride to see how far we have come along towards becoming the Sultanate’s bank of choice and the role we have played and will continue to play as a true partner in the growth and development of our beloved Oman. We were thrilled to celebrate the day with our valued customers,” said Sayyida Rawan bint Ahmed al Said, Chairperson of NBO.

“The most important driver of our success is our people. United by a shared vision, we empower them to go beyond the confines of convention to unlock their full potential and work together as one to achieve success. We aim to provide innovative, cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled customer services that will safeguard and future-proof NBO.”