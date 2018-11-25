Nation-building responsibility of all

The task of building the nation is a responsibility of all Omanis as many unemployed people are contributing to the nation-building process in one way or the other. Everyone is accountable for giving back to this blessed land and building a better future for generations to come.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had called upon all Omanis to contribute in the national mission of building the new Oman, stating: “We promise you that we shall do our duty towards the people of our dear country. We also hope that every one of you will do his duty in helping us to build the thriving and happy future that we seek for this country, because, as you know, unless there is cooperation between the government and the people, we will not be able to build our country with the speed required to free her from the backwardness she has endured for so long.”

Regardless of their gender and age, this was His Majesty’s call to all Omanis to join forces with government agencies to take part in the nation-building process, led by visionary leader and architect of the modern country.

His Majesty believed in his people as a key factor of the overall national development and trusted them as a reliable resource to help usher in a new era since the early days of his ascension to the throne.

In view of that, all of us are obliged to shoulder this responsibility and play our roles to perfection in different fields. What matters is we should spare no effort in serving the nation and its people.

Whatever the profession/ assignment, it shouldn’t be underestimated, no matter how small or big it is, as long as it gives back to this land or its subjects. Great achievements always start with small deeds.

What happens sometimes when celebrating national achievements is disappointing and unfair. A case in point is the celebration of Omani Women’s Day on October 17. Mainly employed women are recognised, with celebrations happening all around the country.

On the other hand, housewives have not been given credit for what they have been doing every single day for their families.

They bring up the children, serve the entire family and strive for the establishment of a well-educated society. Roles of these mothers, sisters and wives have not been recognised. As if they have done nothing for the nation.

Perhaps, most of them are graduates, but not employed. Others might be widows or divorced mothers, but they all are building the future men and heroes of Oman.

On the other hand, celebrating the Labour Day should not be restricted to the employed citizens. The retirees too have the right to be acknowledged on this day.

Regardless of their professions, each one of the retirees has left no stone unturned in contributing to the building of the nation.

Most of them have struggled and worked closely with the government to build a new Oman and ensure prosperity and bright future that His Majesty had promised us since the first day of the blessed Omani Renaissance.

On the special occasions that are celebrated every year, these two important segments of citizens should be acknowledged across the nation.

It is time to honour them, thank them and express our gratitude for all their sacrifices. May the Almighty Allah bless them all.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com