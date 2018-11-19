Local 

Narcotics committee meet

Oman Observer

Muscat: The National Committee for Narcotics & Psychotropic Substances (NCNPS) meeting on Monday was chaired by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, Head of the committee. The meeting reviewed National Strategy for the Control of Drug and Psychotropic Substances. The meeting discussed Treatment & Rehabilitation Center projects in the wilayats of Suhar and Al Amerat. The meeting also reviewed the committee’s operational plan and its budget for the next year.

