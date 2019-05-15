Local Main 

Narcotic capsules seized at Muscat International Airport

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Directorate General for the Control of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances in Oman foiled by morphine drug by expatriate of Asian nationality at Muscat International Airport.

Around 88 capsules of the drug were seized by the authorities from the accused, said the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Meanwhile, the narcotics department led by Musandam police also foiled an attempt to smuggle a quantity of heroin hidden in the drainage pipes of a building inside the Khasab port.

 

 

 

