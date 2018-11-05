Nama Group to hold roundtable discussion on energy efficiency

Nama Group (NG) will conduct a roundtable discussion on Energy Efficiency at the Grand Millennium Muscat on Wednesday, November 7, as part of the Group’s National Electricity Conservation Campaign in support of its sustainability policy. The objective is to come up with strategies for the design of sustainable utilities and eco-friendly houses, and driving efficiency in electrical appliances to mitigate any negative economic, social and environmental aspects.

The roundtable will be chaired by Atif Sulaiman al Alawi, Acting EM — Group Communication and Sustainability, and will feature a presentation by Omani economic expert Dr Ahmed Said Kashoob. Senior officials of Nama Group, as well as representatives from various stakeholder institutions in the Sultanate, will participate in the discussions.

The Group has launched the National Electricity Conservation Campaign 2018 under the theme of ‘Tadoom’, with the aim of promoting sustainability in the environmental, social and economic fields. The campaign aims to highlight the importance of rationalising energy consumption, conserving national resources, and promoting best practice in the electricity sector.

