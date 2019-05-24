Nadhira is first Omani woman to scale Mt Everest

Nadhira al Harthy has become the first Omani woman to climb Mount Everest, according to sources. In her last tweet on May 16, she said, “We leave the main camp. 5,300 m for the second camp directly 6,400 m as the final stage of climbing to the summit and from it to the third and fourth camp will be in about seven days. If the weather conditions as expected, May 22 will be the night of arrival at the summit of Everest.”

With a Master’s degree in geography, Nadhira wanted to step outside the box Arab women are put into.

Film-maker and adventurer Elia Saikaly, who has been following Nadhira, in a social media post said, “I trailed Nadhira on the way down to base camp through the ice fall and not only was she rappelling like a boss, she was also filming with her iPhone while crossing horizontal ladders.”

Her success follows Jokha al Harthy, the 40-year-old assistant professor at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), who became the first writer in the Arabic language to win the Man Booker International Prize for her novel Celestial Bodies.