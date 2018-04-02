Nadal reclaims ATP top spot as Federer slips

PARIS: Rafael Nadal reclaimed top spot in the men’s ATP rankings on Monday a day after Swiss rival and defending champion Roger Federer crashed out early in Miami.

Nadal, who hasn’t hit a ball in anger since pulling out of the Australian Open quarter-finals in January, saw Federer take over top spot on February 18.

The Swiss veteran, however, slipped 10 points behind his Spanish rival and into second place after a second round defeat to Thanasi Kokkinakis. Towering American John Isner leapt eight places to ninth thanks to his eventual victory on Sunday in the Masters 1000 event.

Isner thus equals his previous best ranking of ninth, reached in April 2012, while beaten finalist Alexander Zverev of Germany moved up one place to fourth.

South Korea’s Hyeon Chung meanwhile continued to chip away at the rankings, the 21-year-old breaking into the top 20, to 19th, for the first time in his fledgling career thanks to his quarter-final appearance in Miami.

Stephens breaks into to top 10

American Sloane Stephens’ victory in Miami saw the 25-year-old break into the top 10 of the WTA rankings, to ninth, for the first time in her career on Monday. Romania’s Simona Halep (8,140 points) remains top of the pile with Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki trailing far behind in second (6,790).

Stephens’ move up three places to ninth pushed Petra Kvitova (10th), Angelique Kerber (11th) and Daria Kasatkina (12th) down one place respectively.

Jelena Ostapenko, the beaten finalist in Miami, retained her top five spot. — AFP

