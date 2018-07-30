Mwasalat to launch Athaiba-Ansab-Masfah Route on Aug 3

MUSCAT: Oman National Transport Company (Mwasalat) will launch Route 9 (Al Athaiba-Al Ansab-Masfah Industrial) on August 3, Friday.

This is as part of its efforts to expand the public transport network in Muscat. The new route will be a link between a number of important places in the Governorate of Muscat as it moves to the most important commercial centres and industrial establishments according to the following path: (starting from bus station ‘Mwasalat’ in Al Athaiba-Southern Al Athaiba-Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque-Avenues Mall, Muscat Grand Mall, Panorama Mall, Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Royal Hospital, Al Ansab, Falaj Al Sham, Al Awabi, and Al Masfat Industrial Area. The bus will then follow the same route to the starting point. Mwasalat will operate the new route back and forth at a bus rate every 30 minutes starting from 6 am on weekdays and also during public holidays. — ONA

