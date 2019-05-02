Mwasalat slashes fares by 20pc in Ramadhan

MUSCAT: Oman’s National Transport Company, Mwasalat has announced that it will reduce the ticket prices for intercity routes by 20 per cent during the month of Ramadhan.

According to a statement by the company, “Mwasalat will reduce fares for intercity services by 20 per cent, reduce advertisement service rates by 50 per cent, and extend the services until midnight inside cities in Muscat, Salalah and Suhar during Ramadhan.”

The company said it seeks to encourage everyone to benefit from the services provided by the company in addition to facilitating the movement of traffic during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The city services in Muscat, Salalah and Suhar during Ramadhan will start from 6:40 am and continue until midnight, with a frequency of around 15 to 30 minutes.

