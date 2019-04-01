Mwasalat launches new service

Mwasalat has replaced the route 12b with a new service (12), which will operate between Burj al Sahwa bus station and Al Khuwair from April 5.

The main highlight of this route is that it connects the newly emerged localities of Madinat al Irfan, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre and Airports among others. The route 12 will start from Burj al Sahwa to cover the following areas — Ministry of Defence, Military Technical College, Oman Tourism College, Ministry of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Higher Education, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, National Records and Archives Authority, Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Al Ghubra Bridge, College of Banking and Financial Studies, Oman, Muscat Private Hospital, Higher Technical College, Al Maha Street and Said bin Taimur Mosque. Buses will operate at the interval of 30 minutes from 5:45 am to 10:00 pm on weekdays and from 6.40 am to 10 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.

