Mwasalat extends bus route 7 from March 15

Muscat, March 12 – Mwasalat has announced the extension of line route seven from Maabela to Burj al Sahwa Tower via Al Khoudh from March 15.

The route 7 will start from Maabela bus station and cover Maabela Industrial Estate, Nesto Hypermarket, Al Khoudh Police Station, Yas Shopping Centre, Al Salam Circle, Club Circle, Al Khoudh Park, Al Barakat Street, Al Hail Roundabout, Mawaleh Roundabout, Muscat City Centre and Al Sahwa Tower. It will follow the same route in return direction.

The new route has been launched as part of the company’s efforts to connect the residential, commercial and office areas to ensure a safe and convenient public transport network. The route will operate round-the-clock at a frequency of every 30 minutes from 6 am to 9:30 pm throughout the week and from 7 am to 9:30 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays. Passengers arriving from Ruwi on route 1 can get off at Al Sahwa Tower or Muscat City Centre and then take the bus on Line 7 if they want to go to Mabela.