Mwasalat airport bus fares to cost more next month

Mwasalat said the fares for airport bus services will be cost more per trip from June 1 at the end of its promotional period.

The one-way fare will start be Ro1 on both routes, the company said.

The promotional fares have been effective since Mwasalat launched services from

the airport to Mabela and Ruwi following the opening of the new Muscat airport on March 20, 2018 .

It introduced a number of buses specially designed for airport passengers, with special provisions for luggage and those with special needs.

The Mabela route (IA) stops at Al Khoud, Al Hail, Muscat City Centre, Al Sahwa Tower, old airport and Muscat International Airport.

The Ruwi route (IB) stops will be Wadi Adei, Wattayah, Qurum, Sarooj, Al Khuwair, Ghubra, Athaiba and Muscat International Airport.