Muttrah Fish Market shortlisted for top award

Muscat: The Muttrah Fish Market, in Muscat, has been shortlisted for the 2019 Aga Khan Award for Architecture.

The announcement was made by Farrokh Derakhshani, director of the Award, in a ceremony in Kazan, Russia, recently.

The Aga Khan Award for Architecture is one of the oldest major awards in the field of architecture, said a press statement.



It selects projects – from slum upgrading to high-rise green buildings – that not only exhibit architectural excellence but also improve the overall quality of life. The Award rewards architects but also identifies municipalities, builders, clients, master artisans and engineers who have played important roles in the realization of a project.

“The new market highlights the region’s fishing and trading traditions,” said Farrokh Derakhshani, director of the Award, “while also catering to Oman’s growing tourism industry.”

Situated at Muttrah’s harbour, a top tourist attraction, the Muttrah Fish Market houses a rooftop restaurant in addition to a fish market. The design exemplifies contextual regionalism, respecting both the traditional context and modern needs. The curved wall reflects the radial shape of the corniche and bay area, and has light-filtering pierced decoration. The canopy’s form was inspired by the sinuous flow of Arabic calligraphy, exploiting the play of light and shadow.

Its aluminium fins provide shade, natural ventilation and an ephemeral appearance that contrasts with the concrete structure below.

The sites will now undergo a rigorous investigation by experts who visit and evaluate each project onsite. Their reports are the basis for the Master Jury’s selection of the eventual laureates. It should be

noted that projects commissioned by the Aga Khan or any of the institutions of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) are ineligible for the Award. To be eligible for consideration in the

2019 Award cycle, projects had to be completed between 1 January 2012 and 31 December 2017, and should have been in use for at least one year.

The Aga Khan Award for Architecture was established by the Aga Khan in 1977 to identify and encourage building concepts that successfully address the needs and aspirations of communities in

which Muslims have a significant presence. The Award recognises examples of architectural excellence in the fields of contemporary design, social housing, community improvement and

development, historic preservation, reuse and area conservation, as well as landscape design and improvement of the environment. Since the Award was launched 42 years ago, 116 projects have

received the award and more than 9,000 building projects have been documented.