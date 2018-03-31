Muscat, March 31: Inspectors from the food control of Muscat Municipality have destroyed 265kg of fish and meat from various part of Muscat city. A statement from the civic authority said that the seized food were found to be adulterated and unfit for human consumption.

As per the Oman Penal Code, Establishments or individuals found to be selling rotten food could face up to ten years in prison and pay a fine of RO10,000. The jail term can go up to 15 years in case of any death from these irregularities.

