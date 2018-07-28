Muscat to get high-end restaurant complex

Muscat: The Shams Al Sarooj Commercial (restaurant) Complex project was officially announced last week, with the construction to be completed in the next 16 to 18 months.

To be located in the Hayy al Sarooj area, the complex will bring in new dining experiences for the first time in Oman.

As per the details, the complex located on a land area of more than 4,000 sqm and a building area of more than 10,000 sqm, will consist five-star restaurants, two coffee shops, outlets for organic food and other visitor centric services.

The project was awarded to Shams Development Company in 2015 after an international tender was floated by the Ministry of Tourism.

“We participated in a tender with the Ministry of Tourism and won the bid following an intense evaluation Since then we have been putting our efforts and have completed the design. We have also selected the contractor,” said Maryam Abbasi, CEO, Shams Development Company.

The restaurant complex will be spread across four floors and different types of cuisines will be offered across the number of restaurants.

“We are looking to into bring in other high-end restaurant owners that will be unique to Oman,” Maryam said.

Funding of the project will be from the company’s own equity and also through financing from some of the local banks, she added.

“In my opinion the project is going to be successful and as an investor we will focus on the investment that will be bring good returns,” Maryam said when asked whether she is confident of the project’s success. She said, “We are focusing on developing different attractions and different zones catering to different type of people and visitors.”

According to the official consultant, the scale of the project was expanded to ensure that the project will be viable to serve its purpose. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held next week.

The total construction cost of the project will be RO 4.5 million. Maryam said, “This project has been of interest to “Shams Development Company since the competition was announced by the Ministry of Tourism. During this period, the company prepared the competition documents and presented engineering proposals prepared by consultancy offices inside and outside the Sultanate alongside the feasibly studies. We worked hard as a team to win the competition of the project.”

