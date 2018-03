MUSCAT: The total number of passengers (arrival, departure and transit) from the Muscat International and Salalah airports at the end of January 2018 stood at 1,434,950. The number of flights landing and departing from these two airports stood at 9,294.

Air traffic movement with regard to international flights from Muscat International Airport at the end of January 2018 stood at 8,939 flights, with 4,469 landings and 4,470 takeoffs, a percentage increase of 5 per cent. In 2017, the recorded air traffic figures stood at 8,517, with 4,259 landings and 4,258 takeoffs.

The recorded number of total domestic flights until the end of January 2018 stood at 898, with 448 landings and 450 takeoffs. In 2017, domestic flight figures stood at 804, with 402 landings and 402 takeoffs.

Altogether, the total number of flights at the end of January 2018, both international and domestic flights from Muscat stood at 9,837, while the figure for 2017 stood at 9,321, and total percentage increase of 5.5 per cent.

The total number of international passengers at the end of January 2018 was 1,217,079, with 604,721 arrivals, 610,302 departures and 2,056 transit passengers, a percentage increase of 12.3 per cent.

In 2017, passenger figures were as follows: 540,850 arrivals, 540,944 departures and 2,420 transit passengers.

The total number of domestic travellers at the end of January 2018 stood at 99,071, with 51,033 arrivals and 48,038 departures. In 2017, passenger figures stood at 87,410, with 45,375 arrivals and 42,035 departures. Altogether, the total number of passengers from Muscat at the end of January 2018 stood at 1,316,150, while the figure for 2017 was 1,171, 624, a percentage increase of 12.3.

From Salalah, the total number of international flights until the end of January 2018 stood at 355, with 177 landings and 178 takeoffs, a percentage decrease of — 10.8 per cent. In 2017, the flight figures stood at 398 with 199 landings and 199 takeoffs. For domestic flights, the total figures stood at 580, with 291 landings and 289 takeoffs. In 2017, the figure stood at 498 with 249 landings and 249 takeoffs.

The total number of International passengers from Salalah airport at the end of January 2018 stood at 43,192 with 19,012 arrivals and 24,180 departures. A percentage increase of 0.6 per cent. In 2017, the figure stood at 42,933, with 19,403 arrivals and 23,530 departures.

Domestic passenger figures at the end of January 2018 stood at 75,608, with 35,881 arrivals and 39,727 departures, a percentage increase of 17.8 per cent. In 2017, the total figure stood at 64,188, with 30,147 arrivals and 34,041 departures. — ONA

