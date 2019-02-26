Muscat residents enthralled of meeting their favourite stars

Renowned Indian TV show stars came to Muscat last week to provide their Muscat audience with an opporunity to connect with their idols. Raj Kalesh and Mathukutty, popularly called Kallu and Mathu respectively, both darlings of south Indian television audience were in town in a brief meet and greet with their fans.

Originally brought in by Malabar Talkies Restaurant as part of its second-anniversary celebrations in the West Gate Mall on Ruwi High Street, the duo kept the spectators engaged with witty games, tricks and funny activities.

Kallu and Mathu catapulted to fame and glory after the successful airing of their out-door game show Udan Panam telecast on Manorama TV.

“We are happy to have the most sought after duo from the Indian TV industry here in Oman as our guests and they really enthralled the visitors”, Juliana Jabir, who runs Malabar Talkies shared.

As part of the event, there was a Biryani Fest which brought in different variations in the preparation of this well-loved dish.

The duo also announced to their adoring fans that they are headlining a new show called Europpil Parann Parann Parann — a travelogue that follows their adventure to different destinations.

