Muscat Private Hospital celebrates a milestone in IVF service

MUSCAT, JULY 8 – The renovated and dedicated JCI accredited-facility IVF Centre at the Muscat Private Hospital (formerly known as Assisted Conception Unit), which is the 1st Hospital based Private IVF Centre of Oman celebrated its 15th year of existence under the auspices of Sultan bin Yaarub al Busaidy, Adviser of Health Affairs, Ministry of Health recently.

The upgrade of services of the Centre also marked the launch of the services such as PGD (Pre Implantation Genetic Screening) and PGD (Pre Implantation Genetic Diagnosis) which will help couples prevent the risk of having a child with genetic disorders while the renovated state-of-the-art IVF centre continued to enhance the standards of infertility treatment services available in Oman.

“For 15 years, MPH IVF Centre through its world-class treatment and personalised care has helped women conceive healthier babies and delivered the joy of parenthood”, said Sandeep Kumar, CEO of UME Group.

Muscat Private Hospital (MPH) is the first IVF centre in Oman to complete 3,000 cycles with high success rates and having helped couples conceive 1000+ healthy babies.

“Each case, and each treatment, have been unique and the IVF Centre at Muscat Private Hospital (MPH) is committed to deliver world-class treatments to the Omani community and make their dream of having children become a reality”, he added.

“We are committed to improving the health and status of women in Oman by helping the infertile couples with assisted reproduction. We don’t want them to bear the extra financial burden of travelling abroad for the treatment. Each person or couple is unique so each treatment plan is tailor-made to the individual circumstances, including emotional, physical, and financial needs. We provide you with a warm and supporting environment where you are treated like a member of our family” said Dr Majida, Senior Consultant (Gynaecology & Infertility), Head, MPH IVF Centre.

Founded in 2002, MPH IVF Centre is Oman’s leading provider of specialist infertility investigations and treatment in a compassionate, patient-friendly atmosphere. Their expert clinical team consists of trained medical & nursing practitioners, embryologists & administrative staff. Together they bring vast professional experience & are motivated to go the extra mile to make your dream of parenthood come true.

“If you and your partner are struggling to have a baby, you are not alone. As a first of its kind initiative, MPH IVF Centre is launching 15-day Fertility Camp and we urge all women — single, married and mothers to check their fertility health. We will be providing free initial consultation and lab tests to evaluate your fertility profile and also provide complimentary dietary advice and 15 per cent discount on 1st IVF cycle” said Subba Rao, Hospital Director, Muscat Private Hospital, Oman.

Dr Sultan Bin Yaarub al Busaidy, Advisor of Health Affairs, Ministry of Health — Oman congratulated the team of MPH IVF Centre for their dedicated service and gave them mementoes as a token of appreciation. He also appreciated the management team of Muscat Private Hospital for setting up a state-of-the-art lab which is equipped with the latest technology used for infertility treatment.

